Cobalt 27 Capital (OTCMKTS:CBLLF) Trading Up 3.4% – Time to Buy?

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBLLF – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 175,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 847% from the average daily volume of 18,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.
Cobalt 27 Capital Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37.
Cobalt 27 Capital Company Profile
Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. operates as a metals streaming and royalty company. It holds physical cobalt material; owns a cobalt stream on Voisey's Bay mine; and manages a portfolio of 11 royalties. The company was formerly known as Arak Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cobalt 27 Capital
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Cobalt 27 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobalt 27 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.