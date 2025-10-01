Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Shares Up 21.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Free Report) were up 21.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $5.76. Approximately 306,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,549% from the average daily volume of 18,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27.

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties.

