CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $329.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 84.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $315.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.77. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.