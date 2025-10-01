Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Stake Lowered by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,294,456 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,323,084,000 after buying an additional 875,359 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,107 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $528,592,000 after buying an additional 34,462 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $516,690,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 44.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,574,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $268,850,000 after buying an additional 481,786 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,302,433 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $224,318,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $527,713.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total value of $1,506,472.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 89,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,750,252.80. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 714,515 shares of company stock worth $272,046,775. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. Argus began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN opened at $337.49 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.73. The company has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.