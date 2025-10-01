Comparing Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.6% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Autoliv shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Beam Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Autoliv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Beam Global and Autoliv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 1 4 0 2.80 Autoliv 0 5 10 2 2.82

Earnings and Valuation

Beam Global presently has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Autoliv has a consensus price target of $125.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.83%. Given Beam Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Autoliv.

This table compares Beam Global and Autoliv”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $49.34 million 1.03 -$11.28 million ($1.54) -1.87 Autoliv $10.39 billion 0.91 $647.00 million $9.14 13.51

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autoliv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Beam Global has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoliv has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and Autoliv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -69.33% -34.97% -22.23% Autoliv 6.83% 30.73% 8.86%

Summary

Autoliv beats Beam Global on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. The company is also involved in the development of EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. It offers its solutions for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, street lighting, telecommunications, energy infrastructure, and outdoor media and branding industries. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies. The company also provides mobility safety solutions, such as pedestrian protection, battery cut-off switches, connected safety services, and safety solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. It primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

