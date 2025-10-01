Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. $CPSS Stake Boosted by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 150,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.95. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $109.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.63 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Consumer Portfolio Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, VP Noel Jackson sold 9,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $79,542.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

(Free Report)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.