Contrasting Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) & Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) and Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Bowhead Specialty has a beta of -0.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Insurance has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.6% of Universal Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Universal Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowhead Specialty $425.66 million 2.08 $38.24 million $1.47 18.39 Universal Insurance $1.52 billion 0.49 $58.93 million $2.29 11.46

This table compares Bowhead Specialty and Universal Insurance”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Universal Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Bowhead Specialty. Universal Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bowhead Specialty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bowhead Specialty and Universal Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowhead Specialty 0 3 5 0 2.63 Universal Insurance 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bowhead Specialty currently has a consensus target price of $38.33, suggesting a potential upside of 41.77%. Given Bowhead Specialty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bowhead Specialty is more favorable than Universal Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares Bowhead Specialty and Universal Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowhead Specialty 10.05% 13.25% 2.94% Universal Insurance 4.24% 15.37% 2.21%

About Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments. The company distributes its products through distribution partners in wholesale and retail markets. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Bowhead Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. in March 2024. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bowhead Insurance Holdings LP.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages. The company also advises on actuarial issues, oversees distribution, administers claims payments, performs policy administration and underwriting, and assists with reinsurance negotiations; places and manages reinsurance programs for the insurance entities; and operates Clovered.com, a digital agency for various carrier partners and utilization of digital applications for adjusting claims. It offers its products through a network of independent agents, as well as direct-to-consumer online solutions, including digital insurance agency. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

