Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.33, but opened at $17.99. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Core Scientific shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 4,611,455 shares trading hands.

CORZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lowered Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Arete assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Core Scientific by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Core Scientific by 12.5% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth $253,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the second quarter worth $7,648,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Core Scientific by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares during the period.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 6.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

