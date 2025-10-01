CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRWV. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CoreWeave from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on CoreWeave from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CoreWeave from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.64.

CoreWeave Price Performance

CoreWeave stock opened at $136.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.95. CoreWeave has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In related news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $182,253,512.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 363,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,672,053.60. The trade was a 79.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total value of $105,295,658.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,329,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,497,020.44. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,928,066 shares of company stock worth $2,247,880,573 over the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

