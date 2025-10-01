Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 123,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 251,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,733 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

