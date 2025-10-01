Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CUZ. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.91.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $237.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.73 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.27%. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.790-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 345.95%.
In related news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $135,131.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,077.40. This trade represents a 25.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 55.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 74.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2,095.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
