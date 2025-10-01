Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 36,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 33,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31.

About Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

