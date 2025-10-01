Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) versus SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI – Get Free Report) and SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Get Cuisine Solutions alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.4% of SunOpta shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of Cuisine Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of SunOpta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cuisine Solutions and SunOpta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cuisine Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 SunOpta 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

SunOpta has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.12%. Given SunOpta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SunOpta is more favorable than Cuisine Solutions.

Cuisine Solutions has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunOpta has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cuisine Solutions and SunOpta”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cuisine Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SunOpta $723.73 million 0.98 -$17.39 million ($0.06) -97.67

Cuisine Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SunOpta.

Profitability

This table compares Cuisine Solutions and SunOpta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cuisine Solutions N/A N/A N/A SunOpta -0.66% 12.82% 2.90%

Summary

SunOpta beats Cuisine Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cuisine Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas, poultry, sauces, seafood, and vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries. Cuisine Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Sterling, Virginia.

About SunOpta

(Get Free Report)

SunOpta Inc. engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks. It also offers plant-based ingredients, such as oatbase, oatgold, soybase, hempbase, and soypowders and okara; ready-to-eat fruit snacks made from apple purée and juice concentrate in bar, bit, twist, strip and sandwich formats; cold pressed fruit bars; liquid and powder ingredients utilizing oat, soy and hemp bases; ready-to-eat fruit smoothie and chia bowls topped with frozen fruit; consumer products, which includes protein shakes, teas, broths, and fruit snacks; and liquid and dry ingredients for internal use and for sale to other food and beverage manufacturers. It sells its products through various distribution channels including private label products to retail customers; branded products under co-manufacturing agreements to other branded food companies for their distribution; and its own branded products to retail and foodservice customers. The company was formerly known as Stake Technology Ltd. and changed its name to SunOpta Inc. in October 2003. SunOpta Inc. was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Cuisine Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuisine Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.