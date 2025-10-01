Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $126.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $147.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $567.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.04 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 21.20%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

