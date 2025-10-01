Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 9,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 32.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 15.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.4%

DRI opened at $190.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.06. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.18 and a 52 week high of $228.27. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 52.35% and a net margin of 8.90%.The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 64.31%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 523 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $107,031.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,816.95. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,013 shares of company stock valued at $412,738. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.96.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

