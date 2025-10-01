Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.40 and last traded at C$7.40. 4,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 19,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.45.

Decisive Dividend Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$147.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Decisive Dividend Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Decisive Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisive Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.