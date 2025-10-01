Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 23.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,741.58. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

Shares of DECK opened at $101.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.32. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $93.72 and a 52-week high of $223.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

