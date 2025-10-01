Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Stake Lifted by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,924,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,179,508,000 after buying an additional 514,264 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $386,364,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,242,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,788,000 after buying an additional 1,681,464 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 149.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,963,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,487,000 after buying an additional 3,577,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 66.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,915,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,918,000 after buying an additional 2,370,795 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.99.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.6%

DAL stock opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.01.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $1,969,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,278.44. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $151,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,971.50. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,473 shares of company stock worth $7,663,496. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

