Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.90 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,119,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,766,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,990,544,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 712.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,537,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,462,589,000 after buying an additional 2,225,186 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,733,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,111,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,977,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.20, for a total transaction of $399,214.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,345,989.20. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $403,947.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,237,562.19. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,146 shares of company stock worth $164,183,241. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 price target (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.02.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $734.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $752.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $672.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.60%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

