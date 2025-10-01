DIH Holding US, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHAIW) Short Interest Down 74.7% in September

DIH Holding US, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHAIW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,700 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the August 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DIH Holding US Stock Down 36.7%

NASDAQ:DHAIW opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. DIH Holding US has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

DIH Holding US Company Profile

DIH Holding US, Inc operates as a robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider in the rehabilitation industry. The company's upper extremity product categories include ArmeoPower, a backbone robot for arm and hand therapy in an early stage of rehabilitation; ArmeoSpring for less severe patients that provides self-initiated repetitive arm and hand therapy in an extensive workspace; and Armeo Senso, a sensor-based solution for arm function recovery.

