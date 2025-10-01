Docebo (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) Shares Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Docebo Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCBOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.66 and last traded at $27.86. Approximately 57,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,468% from the average daily volume of 1,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28.
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
