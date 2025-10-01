Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Dogwood Therapeutics alerts:

Dogwood Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:DWTX opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. Dogwood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $29.28.

Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.73). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dogwood Therapeutics will post -6.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dogwood Therapeutics

About Dogwood Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dogwood Therapeutics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc ( NASDAQ:DWTX Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Dogwood Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapeutics for pain and fatigue illness. Its product includes Halneuron. It focuses on antiviral therapies IMC-1 and IMC-2 to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response such as Long-COVID and fibromyalgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dogwood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogwood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.