Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Dogwood Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7%
NASDAQ:DWTX opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. Dogwood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $29.28.
Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.73). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dogwood Therapeutics will post -6.43 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dogwood Therapeutics
About Dogwood Therapeutics
Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapeutics for pain and fatigue illness. Its product includes Halneuron. It focuses on antiviral therapies IMC-1 and IMC-2 to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response such as Long-COVID and fibromyalgia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dogwood Therapeutics
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Dogwood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogwood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.