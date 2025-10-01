Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Dorman Products to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

DORM opened at $155.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.82. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $166.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.30. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $540.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In related news, CAO Gregory C. Bowen sold 1,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $236,562.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,531.79. This represents a 23.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 820 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.21, for a total transaction of $100,212.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,033.54. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 812,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,612,000 after purchasing an additional 51,257 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 24.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 744,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,316,000 after buying an additional 145,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,070,000 after buying an additional 25,286 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 601,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,489,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Dorman Products by 192.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 511,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,691,000 after acquiring an additional 337,074 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

