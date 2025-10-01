Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.0667.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DYN. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John Cox sold 2,640 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $35,402.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,817.99. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 20.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 139,896 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Caxton Associates LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.9% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 275.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 557,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 46,889 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ DYN opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.10. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 16.83 and a current ratio of 16.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also

