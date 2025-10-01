Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 143,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. The trade was a 15.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.84. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

