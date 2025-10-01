Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Argus from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.04.

Shares of EA stock opened at $201.70 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $203.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $222,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,407.36. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,961,822.65. This represents a 8.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $6,743,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $319,000. CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $1,625,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 653,581 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $94,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,328 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

