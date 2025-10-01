EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 85.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 518.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 12.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd now owns 22,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth about $6,486,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $150.65 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.15 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.66.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.16. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.91%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $205.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Cowen upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Cowen upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.06.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

