Epiphany Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.
Epiphany Technology Acquisition Company Profile
Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.
