Evercore ISI Boosts Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $84.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $83.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 3.0%

SYF opened at $71.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.24. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 14.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.56%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $40,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,227.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,160. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5,787.5% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 337.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.