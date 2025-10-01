Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $240.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.96.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $213.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $130.01 and a 52-week high of $229.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.30 and a 200 day moving average of $180.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,015.24. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $663,977.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,479,743. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 114.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

