Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.9% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Melius began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $112.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

