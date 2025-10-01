Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,101.7143.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FICO. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price objective on Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, August 18th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FICO

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $64,787,175. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 18,032 shares of company stock worth $28,153,015 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 41.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.2% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,499.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,465.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,704.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $1,300.00 and a 1-year high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The firm had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.