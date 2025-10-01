Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Stock Price Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.35. 12,238,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 12,161,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,391,789 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 204.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 104,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.