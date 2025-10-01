Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc $FERG

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,168,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,408,000 after buying an additional 806,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ferguson by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,660,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,410,000 after buying an additional 1,506,024 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ferguson by 13.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,818,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,576,000 after buying an additional 827,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ferguson by 65.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,454,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,740,000 after buying an additional 1,755,464 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 101.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,165,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,498,000 after buying an additional 2,094,029 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FERG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.71.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of FERG opened at $224.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.97 and a 200 day moving average of $201.52. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $243.40.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.55%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

