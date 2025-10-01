Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 1,641 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. $DBX

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in Dropbox by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Dropbox by 250.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dropbox by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Dropbox by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Dropbox by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.69. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29.

Insider Activity

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $625.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 61.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, Director Karen Peacock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,850. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 12,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $384,360.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 551,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,531,800. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,833 shares of company stock worth $6,015,679. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

