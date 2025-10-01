Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 493 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 910.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after buying an additional 22,287 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,218,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 32.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $525.00 target price (up from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $609.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.63.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total transaction of $636,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,554.44. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM stock opened at $630.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $607.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.94. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.95 and a fifty-two week high of $633.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

