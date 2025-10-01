Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. $BAX

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 51,458,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,761,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,631 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,540,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $258,140,000 after purchasing an additional 83,973 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 13.7% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,825,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,731,000 after purchasing an additional 341,321 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,444,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,292,000 after purchasing an additional 125,431 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 52.5% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,327,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 457,345 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Baxter International from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Baxter International from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Baxter International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.420-2.520 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is -226.67%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

