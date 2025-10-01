Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Unity Software Inc. $U

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Unity Software alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in U. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3,279.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 55,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 53,647 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $305,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In related news, COO Alexander Blum sold 63,813 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $2,514,870.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 603,811 shares in the company, valued at $23,796,191.51. The trade was a 9.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 2,296 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $101,001.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 628,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,645,647.47. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,134,426 shares of company stock valued at $89,426,284 over the last three months. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Stock Performance

U stock opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 2.33. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $46.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $440.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.18 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unity Software from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Unity Software from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

Read Our Latest Report on U

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.