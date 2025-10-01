Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 4,421 Shares of Fox Corporation $FOX

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 576.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in FOX by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in FOX by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in FOX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in FOX by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in FOX by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. Fox Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. FOX had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

