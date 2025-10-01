Farther Finance Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. CCM Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 653,581 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $94,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,892 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,571 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $23,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Arete Research set a $192.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Arete upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $244,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,820,205.40. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $205,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,241.60. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,743,160. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $201.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $203.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.