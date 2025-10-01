Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 172 Shares of Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total value of $208,394.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $845,521.92. This represents a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $307.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. Vulcan Materials Company has a 52 week low of $215.08 and a 52 week high of $308.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.