Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $82.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.17.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.2%

FIS stock opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.08 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average of $75.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 888.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

