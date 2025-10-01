Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.9%

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Shares of FITB stock opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,849,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,448,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,306,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,614,000 after purchasing an additional 398,517 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,677,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,008,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,728,000 after purchasing an additional 619,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $357,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

