Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 75 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $205.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Cowen upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.06.

EPAM stock opened at $150.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.66. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.15 and a 12-month high of $269.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.43.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

