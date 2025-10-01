Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 830 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Equitable were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,836,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.
Equitable Stock Performance
NYSE EQH opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.16. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.
Equitable Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $2,106,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 703,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,295,688.45. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $367,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,593.02. This represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,468 shares of company stock worth $10,250,470. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EQH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equitable from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.55.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQH
Equitable Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Equitable
- Trading Halts Explained
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.