Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 830 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Equitable were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Equitable alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,836,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.16. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.10%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $2,106,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 703,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,295,688.45. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $367,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,593.02. This represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,468 shares of company stock worth $10,250,470. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equitable from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQH

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.