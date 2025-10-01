Financial Analysis: General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) versus Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) and General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Eagle Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Eagle Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Materials and General Enterprise Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Materials 19.81% 31.21% 14.30% General Enterprise Ventures -1,377.37% -632.45% -279.04%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Materials 0 6 3 0 2.33 General Enterprise Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eagle Materials and General Enterprise Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.

Eagle Materials currently has a consensus price target of $254.78, indicating a potential upside of 9.22%. Given Eagle Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Materials is more favorable than General Enterprise Ventures.

Risk and Volatility

Eagle Materials has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Enterprise Ventures has a beta of 6.5, suggesting that its share price is 550% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eagle Materials and General Enterprise Ventures”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Materials $2.26 billion 3.35 $463.42 million $13.58 17.18 General Enterprise Ventures $810,000.00 127.40 -$6.88 million ($2.94) -2.00

Eagle Materials has higher revenue and earnings than General Enterprise Ventures. General Enterprise Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eagle Materials beats General Enterprise Ventures on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel. Its products are used in commercial and residential construction; public construction projects to build, expand, and repair roads and highways; and repair and remodel activities. The company was formerly known as Centex Construction Products, Inc. and changed its name to Eagle Materials, Inc. in January 2004. Eagle Materials Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About General Enterprise Ventures

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. in October 2021. General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

