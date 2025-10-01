Financial Comparison: Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ) & Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ – Get Free Report) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lancer Orthodontics and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A Pro-Dex 13.48% 26.67% 14.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lancer Orthodontics and Pro-Dex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lancer Orthodontics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Pro-Dex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Pro-Dex has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.44%. Given Pro-Dex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pro-Dex is more favorable than Lancer Orthodontics.

Lancer Orthodontics has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lancer Orthodontics and Pro-Dex”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pro-Dex $66.59 million 1.66 $8.98 million $2.70 12.54

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Lancer Orthodontics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.3% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Lancer Orthodontics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.5% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Lancer Orthodontics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lancer Orthodontics

Lancer Orthodontics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets orthodontic products for orthodontists and dentists worldwide. It offers aesthetic brackets, brackets and buccal tubes, bands, adhesives, wires, elastomerics, intraoral and extraoral appliances, instruments, and miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Vista, California.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company's products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

