Financial Comparison: N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO) vs. Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED)

61.2% of N2OFF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Origin Agritech shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of N2OFF shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

N2OFF has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Agritech has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares N2OFF and Origin Agritech”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N2OFF $210,000.00 16.83 -$5.19 million N/A N/A Origin Agritech $16.18 million 0.54 $2.95 million N/A N/A

Origin Agritech has higher revenue and earnings than N2OFF.

Profitability

This table compares N2OFF and Origin Agritech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N2OFF -2,422.21% -196.54% -142.36% Origin Agritech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Origin Agritech beats N2OFF on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About N2OFF

N2OFF, Inc., an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay. The company’s products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aid for post-harvest application that is added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control plant and foodborne pathogens. It also offers SpuDefender for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect to control spoilage-creating microorganisms on post-harvest citrus fruit. The company was formerly known as Save Foods, Inc. and changed its name to N2OFF, Inc. in March 2024. N2OFF, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology. In addition, it operates an e-commerce platform. The company has a collaboration agreement with the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, the National Maize Improvement Center, Henan Agriculture University, China Agricultural University, and Zhejiang University for seed genetic modifications and biotechnologies. Origin Agritech Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

