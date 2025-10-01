Financial Review: Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) and New Source Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NSLPQ)

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) and New Source Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NSLPQ – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Helmerich & Payne and New Source Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helmerich & Payne -0.90% 5.81% 2.67% New Source Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Helmerich & Payne and New Source Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helmerich & Payne 2 9 2 0 2.00 New Source Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.07%. Given Helmerich & Payne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Helmerich & Payne is more favorable than New Source Energy Partners.

96.1% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Helmerich & Payne and New Source Energy Partners”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helmerich & Payne $2.76 billion 0.80 $344.17 million ($0.33) -66.97 New Source Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Helmerich & Payne has higher revenue and earnings than New Source Energy Partners.

Summary

Helmerich & Payne beats New Source Energy Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. H&P’s fleet includes 299 land rigs in the U.S., 31 international land rigs and eight offshore platform rigs.

About New Source Energy Partners

New Source Energy Partners L.P. acquires, owns, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. The company also offers various oilfield services, including wellsite services during the drilling and completion stages of a well, such as blowout prevention, surface valve, and flowback services for horizontal and vertical wells in oil, natural gas, and NGL production regions in North America. New Source Energy GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On March 15, 2016, New Source Energy Partners LP, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

