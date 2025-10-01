First County Bank CT Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

First County Bank CT cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citizens Jmp raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,469 shares of company stock valued at $46,586,752 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3%

Alphabet stock opened at $243.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.47. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

